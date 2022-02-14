MUSKOGEE, Okla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Available in three trim levels: SE (starting MSRP $17,690), SEL (starting MSRP $18,945), and Limited (starting MSRP $20,645), the 2022 Hyundai Accent is powered by a 1.6L four-cylinder engine that makes 120 hp through a continuously variable automatic transmission and a front-wheel drivetrain.
Designed to have a small body that can quickly turn corners with a lively performance and a combined fuel economy rating of 36 mpg, the 2022 Hyundai Accent provides a smooth and comfortable ride.
Currently, the James Hodge Hyundai inventory possesses the 2022 Hyundai Accent SE model priced at a sale price of $19,935 (MSRP - $17,940, MVP - $1,995) and has the exterior color Forge Gray with Black interiors.
Interested customers can finance the vehicle at 0.9% APR for 24 months at the James Hodge Hyundai dealership. They can also schedule a virtual test drive at the dealership and learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Accent on the James Hodge Hyundai website at http://www.jameshodgehyundai.com.
Drive by James Hodge Hyundai at 1330 North Main Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma, or call at (833) 331-0067 for more information on the 2022 Hyundai Accent.
Media Contact
Myron McCall, James Hodge Hyundai, (918) 687-3646, mmccall@hodgeautogroup.com
SOURCE James Hodge Hyundai