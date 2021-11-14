MUSKOGEE, Okla., Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Hodge Hyundai in Muskogee, Oklahoma, has added the 2022 Hyundai Tucson to its inventory. Interested shoppers can now browse through the dealership's inventory and pick from the trims available in stock. The dealership has also welcomed the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, much to its customers' delight. However, customers might want to check the inventory for the available trims before heading over to the dealership to make a purchase. More information about the 2022 Hyundai Tucson and Tucson Hybrid can be found on the official website of James Hodge Hyundai.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson comes in seven trim levels. The SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited trims are equipped with the conventional gasoline engine. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine powers the 2022 Tucson and produces 187 horsepower. The hybrid and the plug-in hybrid, on the other hand, come in three trim levels—Blue Hybrid, SEL Convenience Hybrid, and Limited Hybrid. A 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine powers the hybrid and the plug-in hybrid versions of the model. However, the engine generates a total of 227 horsepower in the hybrid version, which is less than the plug-in hybrid's total power output of 261 horsepower. Overall, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson delivers a terrific on-road performance, which makes for its increasing popularity.
James Hodge Hyundai also has several incentives on the 2022 Tucson and Tucson Hybrid that customers might want to avail themselves of. Each of these incentives is designed to make the process of purchasing the cars easy on the pockets and as flexible as possible.
Interested people can visit the dealership located at 1330 North Main Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma, 744010. Customers can also call (833) 331-0067 to reach out to the team for more information on their favorite Hyundai vehicles.
