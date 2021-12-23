MUSKOGEE, Okla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai enthusiasts can now rejoice as James Hodge Hyundai in Muskogee, Oklahoma has added the 2022 Hyundai Sonata SEL to its inventory. The dealership has always enjoyed a reputation for housing an eclectic range of Hyundai models that customers can choose from, with the 2022 Sonata SEL being one of the more recent additions. Interested shoppers can head over to the dealership's official website to find more information on the model's availability. They can also calculate their payments and check their buying power ahead of the purchase.
The 2022 Hyundai Sonata SEL, with its bold body style and a plethora of technology features, makes for an excellent investment in a sedan. The sedan boasts of a 2.5-liter, MPI/GDI, four-cylinder engine that makes 191 horsepower. Thus, with the 2022 Sonata SEL, customers can enjoy a seamless ride and navigate the road ahead of them with ease and confidence.
James Hodge Hyundai offers several special offers and incentives on their Hyundai models that shoppers can look up. People interested in a test drive of the 2022 Hyundai Sonata SEL can visit the dealership at 1330 North Main Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma, 74401 or call (833) 331-0067 for a quick chat with the representatives.
Media Contact
Myron McCall, James Hodge Hyundai, (918) 687-3646, mmccall@hodgeautogroup.com
SOURCE James Hodge Hyundai