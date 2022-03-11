MUSKOGEE, Okla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Muskogee car buyers looking to take a test drive of their favorite new Hyundai model, or any other used model will receive a $25 Amazon.com, Target, or Visa reward card when they schedule a test drive at their local James Hodge Hyundai dealership.
The premier Hyundai dealership dealing with new Hyundai vehicles and pre-owned vehicles in the Muskogee area is currently running a promotional campaign where customers visiting the online vehicle inventory are prompted with test drive offer.
As part of the campaign, test drive customers at the James Hodge Hyundai dealership will receive a $25 reward card of their choice. They can select from either a $25 Amazon.com gift card, a $25 Target store credit, or a $25 Visa reward card.
Interested customers can visit the dealership's website, https://www.jameshodgehyundai.com, and click on the New Inventory or Pre-Owned Inventory menu on the menu bar to find the pop-up campaign window. If the offer window does not pop up, customers can click on the green test drive offer pop-up button in the top left corner of the inventory pages.
Once the test drive offer window appears, customers will need to select the reward card of their choice and enter their contact details. They would then have to provide details of the vehicle they are interested in and click on the 'Get Reward Code' button at the bottom. The offer coupon code will be displayed in the pop-up window and sent to the customer's email address.
To redeem the reward code, customers will need to print the coupon or write it down and bring this coupon along when they take a test drive by the date mentioned in the coupon. A James Hodge Hyundai dealership salesperson will discuss their vehicle needs and validate the coupon.
For further information and offer related terms and conditions, interested parties can visit the dealership's official website or contact James Hodge Hyundai at 918-687-3646. Customers can also stop by the dealership at 1330 North Main Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma 74401.
Media Contact
Myron McCall, James Hodge Hyundai, (918) 687-3646, mmccall@hodgeautogroup.com
SOURCE James Hodge Hyundai