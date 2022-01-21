MESA, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new year is still young, yet there are already excellent offers and incentives on new Toyota models. Customers of Earnhardt Toyota in the Mesa area in Arizona have the chance to buy a new Toyota with some excellent incentives. In doing so, they can potentially save hundreds of dollars as a start to 2022. Earnhardt Toyota is offering these incentives for a limited period of time.
Qualifying college graduates are eligible for a $500 rebate, which can be applied at the time of purchase. Proof of qualification is required to apply for the rebate. Active service personnel and current reservists may receive special incentives of up to $500 on select vehicles.
The College Grad Rebate is available until March 5 of this year, as is the Military Rebate. These valuable incentives will expire after that time, so current shoppers should strongly consider a new Toyota before early March.
Individuals who would like to learn more about potential sales and incentives available at Earnhardt Toyota of Mesa, Arizona, can visit the dealership website, http://www.earnhardttoyota.com. Anyone who wants more personal interaction can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 480-807-9700.
