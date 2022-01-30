WINDER, Ga., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If customers are inclined towards off-road adventures and thrilling performances, there is no beating the Jeep brand. Akins Ford in Winder, Georgia, houses an eclectic range of Jeep vehicles. Interested shoppers can choose from the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Jeep Compass, 2022 Jeep Gladiator and the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
Available with a choice of three engines, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is impressively powerful. It offers an option of a 293-horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar® V6 engine, 357-horsepower 5.7-liter HEMI® V8 engine or 375-horsepower 2.0-liter I4 DOHC DI Turbo PHEV engine. Whether it's navigating the city traffic or traversing unexplored terrain, the 2022 Jeep Compass is engineered to ensure safety and security for every journey. Its intelligent suite of driver-assistance features includes Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Active Lane Management.
A high-strength steel frame, heavy-duty axles and the largest brakes in its class make the 2022 Jeep Gladiator a capable pickup truck. With a towing capacity of 7,650 lbs., it allows the towing of a boat or a camper with ease. Meanwhile, the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer offers state-of-the-art technology that enhances style and performance. It is equipped with an industry-first McIntosh® Reference Entertainment System allowing customers to enjoy vibrant music on the go. With 75 inches of pixel-perfect screens in the first and second rows, passengers can access trip information, convenience features and in-vehicle entertainment.
Buyers interested in learning more about the new Jeep models are encouraged to visit the dealership at 220 W May St, Winder, GA 30680, United States, or log on to the dealership's website https://www.akinsford.com/.
Media Contact
Kris Wall, Akins Ford, 770-867-9136, kwall@akinsonline.com
SOURCE Akins Ford