Twenty dealerships receive various accolades for state, national and global achievements.
ATLANTA, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been awarded multiple awards in the areas of automotive sales and customer service this past year. Multiple stores have been recognized as some of the most award-winning dealerships in the nation. The awards range from No. 1 or No. 2 rankings in sales volume for 2021, reputation awards, prestigious manufacturer awards, and more.
Jim Ellis Automotive has proudly served the metro Atlanta area the last 50 years and has successfully brought their customers an unforgettable car-buying experience. To jumpstart the list of achievements, Jim Ellis Automotive received their 18th consecutive Consumers' Choice Award for business excellence and marked the first year of being named a 2022 Top Workplace by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Numerous stores were recognized as a No. 1 or No. 2 dealers for sales volume in the state, nationally, and globally this past year. Being a top sales contender above all other dealers across the globe speaks highly to the employee drive and commitment that can be found within the Jim Ellis group of dealerships. Porsche Atlanta Perimeter led the pack with two worldwide sales awards for the dealership. Other dealerships receiving top sales accolades at the national or state level include Audi Atlanta, Audi Marietta, Genesis of Atlanta, Jim Ellis Hyundai Atlanta, Jim Ellis Maserati, Jim Ellis Mazda Marietta, Jim Ellis VW of Chamblee, Jim Ellis VW of Kennesaw and Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia.
Numerous stores received prestigious manufacturer awards, representing top performance in various sales and service areas compared to other dealers of their same brand. Jim Ellis Audi Atlanta was one of 85 top-performing dealerships to win the Magna Society Award for 2021. Out of 300 Audi dealerships in the U.S., the Magna Society Award recognizes Audi dealers for their excellent customer service and business performance. Being recognized as the No. 1 selling CPO Audi Dealer, No. 1 Audi Sport Dealer, and No. 1 Audi Parts Dealer speaks to Audi Atlanta's efforts to be a superior dealer.
Multiple General Motors stores were awarded the Customer Focus Award for 2021. Both Jim Ellis Buick GMC Atlanta and Jim Ellis Chevrolet won the Customer Focus Award, with Jim Ellis Buick GMC Atlanta winning first place out of 142 dealers and Jim Ellis Chevrolet being a four-time Chevy Service Customer Focus Award winner. In addition, Jim Ellis Chevrolet also received the Chevy Elite Leaders Award — classifying them as one of the top 250 dealers in the U.S. for sales volume and consumer satisfaction index.
Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Chamblee won the coveted 2021 Wolfsburg Crest Club Award for superior customer service and sales. The Wolfsburg Crest Club Award is given to Volkswagen dealers who have met the highest Volkswagen standards in both sales and service. Winning this award shows that Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Chamblee continues to create employee loyalty and strives to ensure customer satisfaction.
Awards related to customer satisfaction were highly accumulated on the list of 2021 accolades received by Jim Ellis Automotive dealerships, with over half of the stores making that list. The dedication and commitment to building great automotive customer service and long-lasting relationships is clearly a top priority. Those reputation and customer satisfaction awards include the DealerRater Dealer of the Year award for the State of Georgia, the DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award and Reputation.com's Reputation 800 award. Winning the love of the local community, Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia also won the "Best of Gwinnett" designation for the Auto Dealer category, for the third year in a row. Whether it's online, in person, or over the phone, Jim Ellis Automotive ensures that their customers are satisfied and taken care of.
"It is a top priority of our Jim Ellis Automotive stores to earn the trust of each customer we serve and ensure their complete satisfaction," said Jim Ellis Automotive Group President Jimmy Ellis. "Knowing the dedication of our employees to our mission of serving our customers, it is not surprising to see so many of our stores receiving top sales volume awards and consumer satisfaction awards. We plan to be the home to many award-winning stores for years to come as we uphold Mr. Ellis' founding principle of 'treating customers like family."
It was clearly a successful 2021 for Jim Ellis Automotive dealerships in both sales volume and customer service award categories. With continued plans to strive for top achievements in sales and top-notch customer service, the awards list for 2022 is expected to be lengthier than the 2021 list. To learn more about the awards and accolades earned by our Jim Ellis Automotive dealerships, visit our awards page at jimellis.com.
About Jim Ellis Automotive Group
Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been serving the Atlanta area since 1971, starting with Volkswagen as the flagship brand. The group has expanded to 17 brands and 20 dealerships covering Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, McDonough, Marietta, Sandy Springs and South Fulton. Visit online or shop from the comfort of home at jimellis.com.
