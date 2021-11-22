ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jim Ellis Automotive Group is proud to announce the return of their Holiday Giving Campaign, an annual group-wide sales event benefiting organizations that care for children and families. This year's beneficiary is Atlanta Children's Shelter (ACS), a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides free quality day care, emotional support, an educational curriculum for homeless children and focused social services for their families.
From November 27 to December 31, all 20 Jim Ellis family-owned and operated dealerships will donate a portion of every sale of all new or pre-owned vehicles to ACS. The holiday months are an opportune time to save on a vehicle purchase and those shopping at any Jim Ellis dealership can enjoy the additional benefit of a cause-based purchase that supports the local community.
"There are so many families in Atlanta and beyond who deserve a better tomorrow and a better Thanksgiving, Christmas or holiday," said Stacey Ellis, vice president of Jim Ellis Automotive Group. "Partnering with Atlanta Children's Shelter means that we can collectively make a difference in a cycle that is debilitating to thousands of local Atlanta families."
The Atlanta Children's Shelter (ACS) is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021. The Junior League of Atlanta founded ACS in 1986 in honor of their 70th anniversary to support the welfare of women and children in the community. In its 35-year history, the Atlanta Children's Shelter has nurtured nearly 8,000 homeless children and provided services to more than 5,000 homeless families.
"Generational poverty impacts the most vulnerable members of our community – our children," said Sandra Holiday, executive director of Atlanta Children's Shelter. "We must come together to break this cycle for families with young children in Metro Atlanta and we could not do this without partners like Jim Ellis. As we count our blessings this holiday season, we certainly count Jim Ellis and their customers among them."
Those looking to purchase a vehicle during the Jim Ellis Holiday Giving Campaign can shop at any of their 20 dealerships, or enjoy the convenience of shopping from the comfort of home with the Jim Ellis Express Way. This digital tool allows users to search and compare thousands of vehicles from the entire dealership network, configure their payment, value their trade, secure financing and more. Add to that, their convenient at-home services to complete the entire purchase without ever visiting a dealership—including the ability to submit all paperwork electronically, and the option to schedule an at-home test drive. The automotive group also offers convenient at-home delivery for purchases.
To learn more, visit jimellis.com.
About Jim Ellis Automotive Group
Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been serving the Atlanta area since 1971, starting with Volkswagen as the flagship brand. The group has expanded to 17 brands and 20 dealerships covering Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, Sandy Springs, South Fulton and Marietta. Visit online or shop from the comfort of home at jimellis.com.
Atlanta Children's Shelter
The Atlanta Children's Shelter's mission is to break the cycle of poverty for families facing homelessness by building pathways to long-term self-sufficiency and providing quality early childhood education. Since 1986, the Atlanta Children's Shelter has cared for nearly 8,000 children and helped guide more than 5,000 formerly homeless families to self-sufficiency. For more information, visit: acsatl.org or connect via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
