ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jim Ellis Automotive Group is proud to announce a donation of $68,850 to the Atlanta Children's Shelter (ACS) that was recently raised during the group's annual Holiday Giving Campaign. All 20 Jim Ellis family-owned and operated dealerships participated in the special fundraising sales event with the end goal of positively impacting the lives of homeless children and their families in Atlanta and surrounding areas.
Customers who shopped at any Jim Ellis dealership between November 26 to December 31, 2021, enjoyed the additional benefit of a cause-based vehicle purchase that would, in turn, support the local community.
"It gives us great pleasure to make this donation to a very special organization like the Atlanta Children's Shelter," said Jim Ellis Automotive Group Vice President Stacey Ellis Hodges. "All children need comfort, safety, love and reassurance and I am so happy that we can play a part in ensuring that these children receive what they deserve."
Atlanta Children's Shelter is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides free quality daycare, emotional support, an educational curriculum for homeless children, and focused social services for their families. With over 13,000 people in Atlanta waking up in poverty, nearly 2,500 of those are children. With the help of this donation, ACS will be able to assist in supporting close to two dozen homeless families.
"We are deeply humbled by the outpouring of support from the Jim Ellis Holiday Giving Campaign," said Sandra Holiday, executive director of Atlanta Children's Shelter. "With over $68,000 donated to our mission, a real impact was made on the wellbeing of Atlanta's homeless families. This donation provides five homeless children with scholarships for one year in our licensed early childhood education program, it nourishes 15 homeless children in our classrooms for an entire school year with daily healthy meals and snacks, and it supports 20 homeless families transitioning them into housing with free childcare and emergency assistance for rent and utilities, keeping them stable for one year."
The 2021 Jim Ellis Holiday Giving Campaign marked the sixth consecutive year of extra-mile giving to a local nonprofit during the holiday season. Throughout the 50-year history of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, philanthropy has always been at the forefront of the company's culture. Whether it's supporting child education programs, filling local food banks, or partnering with organizations to provide shelter for the homeless, Jim Ellis Automotive Group is dedicated to serving those in need.
About Jim Ellis Automotive Group
Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been serving the Atlanta area since 1971, starting with Volkswagen as the flagship brand. The group has expanded to 17 brands and 20 dealerships covering Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, Sandy Springs, South Fulton, and Marietta. Visit online or shop from the comfort of home at jimellis.com.
About Atlanta Children's Shelter
The Atlanta Children's Shelter's mission is to break the cycle of poverty for families facing homelessness by building pathways to long-term self-sufficiency and providing quality early childhood education. Since 1986, the Atlanta Children's Shelter has cared for nearly 8,000 children and helped guide more than 5,000 formerly homeless families to self-sufficiency. The Atlanta Children's Shelter offers social services that provide continuous care to families who face challenges. For more information, visit: acsatl.org or connect via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
