ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 distinction by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Top Workplaces award recognizes the elite workplaces in the Metro-Atlanta area that are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.
Jim Ellis Automotive Group has successfully served the Metro-Atlanta area for the last 50 years, offering customers a great place to shop and employees a great place to work. The Jim Ellis Promise to value all customers like family extends to employees as well in how they are treated. This commitment ensures a higher level of service to customers and a greater emphasis on things that help employees feel valued.
The workplace survey received and completed by employees was anonymous and measured 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few. Employees had the opportunity to provide rankings on various items and also to provide additional written feedback/review of various company benefit offerings and employment satisfaction areas. Results came back landing Jim Ellis Automotive in a position of being a top workplace in Atlanta.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
For over 50 years now, Jim Ellis Automotive Group has offered employment to Atlantans, providing numerous opportunities for career growth within the company. Additional employee benefits include employee discounts on products, services, and vehicle purchases; a five-day work week; closed on Sundays; employer-paid holidays and more. Additionally, employees often receive giveaways to local events and attractions. Being an employee at Jim Ellis also offers the opportunity to attend various social gatherings hosted by the company. Some of the most recent events included Employee Holiday Luncheons, Jim Ellis Ford Sandy Springs Grand Opening, Porsche Atlanta Perimeter Women's Empowerment Event, Jim Ellis Charity Golf Tournament, and the Jim Ellis 50-Year Celebration Luncheons.
Working at Jim Ellis opens the door of opportunity to be closely connected with owners and upper management. The goal is to create personal relationships with each Jim Ellis employee. During the annual employee luncheons mentioned above, the Ellis family takes the time to visit each dealership, share a meal with employees at the dealership, and recognizes employees that have reached specific years of service milestones. Additionally, the Ellis family spends time acknowledging that the success of the company is largely due to the hard work and dedication of the employees.
The family-like atmosphere goes beyond just the Ellis family themselves. Jim Ellis Automotive Group has a few employees that were recently recognized for being with the company since it began in 1971. There are employees/previous employees that have second and/or third generation family members that now work for Jim Ellis. It is not uncommon to find people within the company that may be related to someone else within.
Jim Ellis Automotive makes every effort to cultivate diversity, equity, and inclusion by actively engaging employees. They want to ensure that every employee is treated with respect and treated like family. This starts with real conversations, genuine relationships and consistent audits of practices, policies, strategies and most importantly, company culture.
"The entire Ellis family and Jim Ellis management team are truly honored and thankful to receive this designation along with the feedback from employees that Jim Ellis Automotive is a great place to work," said Jim Ellis Automotive Vice President Brooke Ellis Gatlin. "While we have not yet perfected it, we strive to offer a level of relational management that is not found at many larger companies. The 'family feel' and strong foundation we were built on is what sets Jim Ellis apart, and I hope always will. The employees of Jim Ellis are the backbone and the heart of this company. We hope this is the first of many 'Top Workplaces' accolades. It is inspiring and humbling to see that our efforts to get to know each employee and offer opportunity for personal recognition, appreciation and growth do not go unnoticed. I'm genuinely proud to not only work for Jim Ellis Automotive but also to be alongside the best employees Atlanta has to offer."
At Jim Ellis Automotive Group, there is also consistent dedication to support and engage with the communities served. Giving back to surrounding communities and nonprofits is a practice that dates back to the inception of Jim Ellis Automotive as a company. The success of Jim Ellis Automotive has always been intended to directly benefit both employees and local community organizations. Whether it's supporting child education programs, filling local food banks, or partnering with organizations to provide shelter for the homeless, the Jim Ellis Automotive Group is dedicated to serving those in need.
Dedicated to being the best automotive retail organization, Jim Ellis Automotive Group's vision is to provide an automotive experience that not only exceeds expectations, but creates life-long loyalty. Being awarded an AJC Top Places to Work award represents the family-like atmosphere and exceptional customer satisfaction Jim Ellis Automotive Group provides. These efforts are illustrated in the long-standing relationships that the company has with both employees and customers.
These achievements serve as an indication of all the hard work and exceptional customer satisfaction that Jim Ellis Automotive Group strives for every day. Jim Ellis Automotive Group pledges to be the best in quality vehicle sales and service and to continues to enhance their long-standing reputation of fostering a family-like atmosphere, creating employee loyalty and ensuring customer satisfaction.
