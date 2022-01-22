RAMSEY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe Heidt Motors, an automotive dealership in Ramsey, New Jersey, is promoting its service and parts coupons. Volkswagen Tire Store Price Match Guarantee is an offer available through the end of this year in which if customers find tires with a lower price within 30 days, the difference will be refunded. Individuals purchasing eligible tires from a participating Volkswagen dealership will get the protection of 24-Month Road Hazard Coverage under which customers have100% coverage for the first year and 50% coverage in the second year.

To receive a price match, customers have to buy tires through the Volkswagen Tire Store that meet the specifications of the vehicle's Owner's Manual and shows a lower printed competitor pre-tax price quote for the same tires within 30 days of purchase. The competitor should have a physical retail location within 50 miles of the dealership. It is not applicable for competitor quotes where pricing includes rebates, closeout, or clearance. This coupon can only be redeemed at participating Volkswagen dealerships.

Road Hazard Protection provided by a third party ends after two years from the date of replacement tire purchase and when less than 3/32" of tread remains. Only Volkswagen original equipment tires, winter tires, wheel, and tire packages are eligible. The coupon expires on December 3, 2022.

Individuals can visit the Joe Heidt Motors website to learn more about it or call the dealership at 201-327-2900. Potential buyers can also browse the online inventory. The dealership is located at 515 State Route 17 South.

Media Contact

Chase Heidt, Joe Heidt Motors, 866-968-9834, cjheidt@joeheidt.com

 

SOURCE Joe Heidt Motors

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.