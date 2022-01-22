RAMSEY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe Heidt Motors, an automotive dealership in Ramsey, New Jersey, is promoting its service and parts coupons. Volkswagen Tire Store Price Match Guarantee is an offer available through the end of this year in which if customers find tires with a lower price within 30 days, the difference will be refunded. Individuals purchasing eligible tires from a participating Volkswagen dealership will get the protection of 24-Month Road Hazard Coverage under which customers have100% coverage for the first year and 50% coverage in the second year.
To receive a price match, customers have to buy tires through the Volkswagen Tire Store that meet the specifications of the vehicle's Owner's Manual and shows a lower printed competitor pre-tax price quote for the same tires within 30 days of purchase. The competitor should have a physical retail location within 50 miles of the dealership. It is not applicable for competitor quotes where pricing includes rebates, closeout, or clearance. This coupon can only be redeemed at participating Volkswagen dealerships.
Road Hazard Protection provided by a third party ends after two years from the date of replacement tire purchase and when less than 3/32" of tread remains. Only Volkswagen original equipment tires, winter tires, wheel, and tire packages are eligible. The coupon expires on December 3, 2022.
Individuals can visit the Joe Heidt Motors website to learn more about it or call the dealership at 201-327-2900. Potential buyers can also browse the online inventory. The dealership is located at 515 State Route 17 South.
