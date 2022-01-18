SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric power is the future of the automotive world and many car shoppers in the Phoenix area are interested in electric vehicles (EV) like the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS. A brand-new and all-electric option available in Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale inventory, the Mercedes-Benz EQS provides a one-of-a-kind automotive experience for interested drivers. Phoenix-area drivers can experience the power, performance, luxury and technology of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS firsthand at the Mercedes-Benz EQ Test Drive Event at Kierland Commons in January.
This Mercedes-Benz EQ Test Drive Event will be held at Kierland Commons – 15205 N. Kierland Blvd. in Scottsdale – and will provide potential customers with the chance to get into the driver's seat of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS. The Mercedes-Benz EQ Test Drive Event will be held from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23 with test drive appointments available until 6 p.m. each day. Test drives can be scheduled online.
A potent combination of power, performance, luxury, technology and innovation, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is available in a pair of standard grades – EQS 450+ Sedan and EQS 580 4MATIC® Sedan – that will each provide luxury seating for up to five passengers. Mercedes-Benz EQS entries can be upgraded with a trio of trim level packages – Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Power is provided by a 107.8-kWh battery pack that will manufacture 516 horsepower in the dual-motor Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC® Sedan with a 350-mile electric range for the standard Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Sedan.
Luxury car shoppers in the Phoenix and Scottsdale area who would like to learn more about the all-electric 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS or schedule a test drive at the Mercedes-Benz EQ Test Drive Event can do so online at http://www.mbscottsdale.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership team directly by calling 480-213-1265.
