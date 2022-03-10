ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in portable chargers for electric cars, has for the third time been honored with a "Best Places to Work" award from Business Intelligence Group.
"Congratulations to Juice Technology for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," says Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "This clearly was the most challenging year for many companies and it is clear this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."
The challenges faced in 2021 were no less daunting than the year before. Yet, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Juice Technology continued to grow. The company expanded into the United States, China, and within Europe. The young technology firm's workforce also grew, bringing about their move into a new headquarters facility in mid-2021.
"While Juice was only recently still an ambitious start-up, today the firm is already a globally active young enterprise with numerous branch offices and subsidiaries," said Christoph Erni, CEO and founder of Juice Technology AG. "Without a doubt, this transformation also posed enormous challenges for every employee. That we have nonetheless succeeded is thanks solely to our incomparable team whose singular dedication and versatility have driven this accomplishment. I know that precisely this spirit to go the extra mile is what sets Juice apart, and I thank each and every one of you. I'm proud of all of you."
Award winners are selected on the basis of an anonymous online survey of the workforce that focuses on such topics as how strongly employees identify with the company, their own specific areas of work, and the rapport among colleagues as well as between staff and their managers.
For more information on careers at Juice Technology visit: http://www.juice-world.com/jobs
Juice Technology AG is a globally active producer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company's comprehensive product portfolio, featuring AC and DC charging stations ranging from lightweight portable devices to large fast chargers, makes it one of the very few full-range vendors in the industry. Juice has dominated the market for portable 22-kW charging stations since 2014. To find out more about the company, its products and solutions, go to http://www.juice-world.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About the Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
