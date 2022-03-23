IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K1 Speed, the premier indoor entertainment company, has expanded its national footprint into Virginia with the opening of its Richmond indoor go kart racing center.
Located less than 20 minutes from downtown in the suburb of Bon Air, K1 Speed Richmond will welcome the nearby communities within Chesterfield County and the Greater Richmond Area.
The 50,000 sq. ft. upscale indoor entertainment center features a professionally designed track, all-electric go karts that can reach speeds up to 45mph, an arcade with video games, pool tables, and air-hockey, plus a private event space for birthdays, bachelor parties, corporate events and other special occasions.
K1 Speed has two kinds of go karts: one for kids, and a larger, faster version for teens and adults. For those serious about racing, K1 Speed offers a competitive monthly racing league. These leagues are famous for being one of the cheapest and most convenient ways for people of all ages to get into the world of competitive auto racing.
An onsite Paddock Lounge café serves a wide selection of food favorites such as burgers, wings, nachos, pizzas, and quesadillas. In addition to food, the Paddock Lounge currently serves a variety of non alcoholic beverages, but soon, a curated beer and wine selection will also be available for adult patrons.
"We're incredibly excited to finally be in Virginia and to reside in one of the country's oldest cities," says CEO/Founder David Danglard. "We know there's plenty of demand for an affordable, authentic racing experience in the area. That's why we're delighted to open our doors not only to residents in the Richmond area, but visitors from across the state who want to experience the K1 Speed difference."
No reservations are required to race at K1 Speed Richmond, and the center is open seven days a week, 364 days a year. For more information including hours of operation and pricing, visit the K1 Speed Richmond location page.
K1 Speed is also actively hiring for positions. Those interested can apply at the K1 Speed Careers page.
Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed offers a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. Each location features a unique track layout, cutting-edge electric go karts, the safest track barrier system, a sophisticated onsite Paddock Lounge café, modern décor, and authentic motorsport memorabilia. K1 Speed offers both an international and domestic franchise program and is currently accepting applications.
