NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 3 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation is expected to start as snow before quickly changing to a wintry mix and eventually changing to all rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&