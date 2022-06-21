Kiosk Association June - ADA for Self-Service & EV Charging Stations

 By Kiosk Association

DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-Service Kiosks Digital Signage EV Charging News: This month we've launched a new clearinghouse for EV Charging Stations (https://ev-charging.stations.org). EV charging infrastructure now has significant funding from the NEVI Infrastructure Act.

Funds will be released before the end of 2022. Existing ADA regulations such as ADA 2010 and Section 508 apply. We have a complete writeup on kma.global. We predict that both the U.S. Access Board and ANSI will weigh in on EV-related before the end of 2022.

As part of our EV kickoff we have also put together an EV charging market snapshot reflecting current SLED and FED opportunities for EV charging infrastructure (which have "soared" as the media likes phrasing). Currently $2B in just these markets for active RFPs.

Our ADA Committee is evolving to keep pace with the anticipated regulatory actions in this self-service space. As co-chairman, Nicky Shaw of Storm Interface and Michael O'Hare of TechForAll Consulting have four initiatives they are in process of executing.

  1. Expand our sounding board to officially include organizations such as the NFB, AFB, Canadian groups and the RNIB
  2. Formalize and automate our existing educational communications to procurement entities in the SLED space
  3. Expand the working groups to include new self-service segments such as Smart Cities, robotics and EV Charging
  4. Formalize our industry input from current sponsors such as Panasonic, LG and Intel.

For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group.

