LAFAYETTE, Colo., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, KPA and the Florida Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) announced a strategic partnership dedicated to workplace safety and compliance for FADA's nearly 1,000 members throughout the state. FADA will endorse KPA as its exclusive EHS partner to the Florida Auto Association members because KPA brings more than 30-years of automotive-specific expertise across the spectrum of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS), Human Resources, and Sales/F&I compliance that can help dealers improve safety outcomes, lower risk, and save money.
"With COVID-19, the ever-changing regulatory environment, and always critical imperative to maintain a safe workplace, it is more important than ever that dealers have a strong Environment, Health, and Safety program," said Ted Smith, President of FADA. "The partnership with KPA is part of our effort to educate our members and help them keep their dealerships safe and compliant. KPA is an exceptional organization and a true leader in automotive dealer EHS and compliance."
KPA provides comprehensive workplace solutions to hundreds of dealers and businesses across Florida. With a unique combination of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software, safety consulting, and award-winning compliance training, KPA's Vera Suite software platform helps organizations digitize its historically manual processes, increase productivity, improve employee training, and reduce overall risk.
"We are proud and excited to renew our long-standing partnership with FADA," said Chris Fanning, President and CEO of KPA. "Our team in Florida is dedicated to helping dealers stay on top of evolving regulations and keep their business safe, productive, and compliant. We are honored that FADA has again endorsed KPA as its partner."
About KPA
KPA helps dealers improve safety and stay compliant. Trusted by 10,000+ clients, including 8 of the top 10 automobile dealership groups, KPA offers a unique combination of expert Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS), HR and Sales F&I consulting, software, and training. KPA enables dealers to comply with state and federal regulations and proactively manage programs to reduce costs, minimize risk and increase productivity.
About FADA
The Florida Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has been serving new, franchised automobile dealers throughout Florida since 1920. Nearly 900 members are actively served through the exchange of ideas among members; representation of dealer interests to Florida's legislature and the agencies that regulate the automobile industry; as well as technical assistance, education and many industry-directed initiatives. For more information contact FADA at 850.224.1466, or flada.org.
