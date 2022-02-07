CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L2T's team of experts provides Paid Search, Display Advertising, Video Advertising, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), OTT (Over-the-Top) Advertising, Paid and Organic Social Media and Reputation Management for automotive dealers in the United States. Explore the full range of offerings on http://www.l2tmedia.com
"L2T is honored to be recognized by Google as a Premier Partner. Our team of dedicated product experts worked hard to achieve our Premier status," says Jeff Kaufman, VP of Product & Strategy, L2TMedia. "We look forward to another year partnering with Google, and we are thrilled to be able to take advantage of the benefits of the partnership to grow our knowledge of Google products and pass these learnings and strategies onto our dealers."
In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.
The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.
"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online." Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing
L2T is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.
