CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the increase in luxury cars, the need for service of these vehicles has also increased. To make sure you get your Lamborghini serviced correctly, Lamborghini Charlotte is here at your service! They provide expert services with certified Lamborghini mechanics and technicians, state-of-the-art facilities and industry-leading warranty. With more than 20 years of experience as service providers, they have earned their reputation as one of the most trusted and professional auto repair centers in the area. Interested customers can fill out a simple form available at the dealership's website: http://www.lamborghiniclt.com.
The dealership offers factory scheduled maintenance (fluids and filters, wipers, lighting), warranty repairs, accessory installation, inspect and replace brakes, vehicle checkup/state inspection, electrical service, four-wheel alignment and tire replacement services. When here at the dealership, customers will find a friendly staff who is committed to providing top-quality services for their high-end models.
Lamborghini owners who are looking for repair and maintenance services can schedule a service appointment either by visiting the dealership at 6500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC, filling out an online form or dialing 980-960-9562.
