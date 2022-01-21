BOERNE, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury SUV shoppers looking for a new Land Rover in the San Antonio area can protect their brand-new investment with prepaid maintenance plans offered by the Land Rover Boerne dealership and keep it running like new for years to come.
The prepaid maintenance plans offered at the Land Rover Boerne dealership are available for two, three, and four years and entail every Land Rover to the care and attention it deserves.
Every Land Rover vehicle protected by Land Rover Boerne's prepaid maintenance is serviced by factory-trained Land Rover technicians using genuine Land Rover parts and Castrol Synthetic Oil to keep the vehicle performing at its peak.
With regularly scheduled maintenance and nationwide servicing available at all participating Jaguar and Land Rover retailers within the U.S., the prepaid maintenance plans are not only convenient but can help customers save up to 25% versus the cost of paying for each service as and when it is needed.
Customers who buy a new Land Rover can purchase the affordable prepaid maintenance plans before the first service interval or get the plans financed with the cost of their vehicle at the time of purchase.
The services offered in the Land Rover prepaid maintenance plan at the Land Rover Boerne dealership are scheduled at specified maintenance intervals and include:
- Engine oil and filter replacement
- Pollen filter replacement
- Air cleaner element replacement
- Brake fluid change
- Check/top-up fluid levels (brake, coolant, windshield)
- Check battery condition, check/ top up electrolyte level
- Inspect brake pads for wear, calipers for leaks, and disc condition
- Inspect tire pressures, conditions, and tread depth
- Inspect for fluid leaks
Apart from the regular prepaid maintenance plans, interested customers can opt for the Prepaid Maintenance Plus Plan that includes Wear items such as brake pads (front and rear set), brake rotors (front and rear set), brake wear sensors, and front and rear wiper blades in addition to the services offered in the standard plan.
The prepaid maintenance plus plan is available for either three years or four years and the number of replacements for the items mentioned above is limited based on the model and term of the plan purchased.
Interested parties can find the latest Land Rover models by visiting the Land Rover Boerne inventory at https://www.landroverboerne.com/new-land-rover-boerne-tx.
Buyers may visit https://www.landroverboerne.com/land-rover-pre-paid-maintenance for more information about the prepaid maintenance plans offered at the Land Rover Boerne dealership or download the Land Rover Prepaid Maintenance Plan brochure for more details.
The Land Rover Boerne dealership can be contacted at 830-428-2241 or 32120 IH-10 West Boerne, TX 78006.
Media Contact
Michael Chestney, Land Rover Boerne, 210-669-7562, mchestney@barrett.co
SOURCE Land Rover Boerne