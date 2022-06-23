Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LATAM Automotive Growth Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow by 7.6%

With 4.4 million units sold, the LATAM passenger vehicle market grew by 11.7% in 2021. The Chilean market had the biggest growth in the region, selling 60.6% more units than in 2020, going from 258.8 million units to 415.6 million units in a year.

The Brazilian market, the biggest in the region, still has not reached pre-pandemic numbers. Chinese OEMs are slowly gaining their own space in the regional market.

Estimates show that Uruguay will be the strongest, with a projected growth of 22.9%, followed by Mexico with an estimated growth of 12.3% and Ecuador with 9.7%. Some trends analyzed in the study are the rise of Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market and EVs in the region.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the current status of the Latin American light vehicles market, and what is its forecast for 2022?
  • How is the region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?
  • Which are the key disruptive trends impacting the regional market?
  • Which are the growth opportunities to be capitalized on?
  • What is the status of EVs and Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

  • LATAM Automotive Highlights, 2021
  • Pandemic-Related Challenges for the LATAM Automotive Industry
  • 2021 Automotive, Actuals vs. Forecast
  • LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade
  • Regional Snapshot
  • Automotive Quarterly Snapshot
  • Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022
  • Top Automotive Predictions for LATAM, 2022

2. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Automotive/Connected Car Industry

  • Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
  • Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
  • Global GDP Growth
  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
  • 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
  • Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
  • Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022
  • Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
  • 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
  • 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

3. The Strategic Imperative

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on LATAM Automotive
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope
  • Segmentation
  • LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade
  • Regional Snapshot
  • LATAM Automotive Sales by Country
  • LATAM Automotive Quarterly Snapshot (Impact of COVID-19)
  • LATAM Automotive Sales by Country
  • Penetration Rate by Segment

5. Regional Analysis

  • Argentina - Quarterly
  • Argentina - Sales Forecast
  • Argentina - 2022 Predictions
  • Brazil - Quarterly
  • Brazil - Sales Forecast
  • Brazil - 2022 Predictions
  • Chile - Quarterly
  • Chile - Sales Forecast
  • Chile - 2022 Predictions
  • Colombia - Quarterly
  • Colombia - Sales Forecast
  • Colombia - 2022 Predictions
  • Ecuador - Quarterly Sales Analysis
  • Ecuador - Sales Forecast
  • Ecuador - 2022
  • Mexico - Quarterly Sales Analysis
  • Mexico - Sales Forecast
  • Mexico - 2022 Predictions
  • Paraguay - Quarterly Sales Analysis
  • Paraguay - Sales Forecast
  • Paraguay - 2022
  • Peru - Quarterly
  • Peru - Sales
  • Peru - 2022 Predictions
  • Puerto Sales Analysis
  • Puerto Forecast
  • Puerto Rico - 2022 Predictions
  • Uruguay - Quarterly
  • Uruguay - Sales
  • Uruguay - 2022 Predictions

6. Trend Analysis

  • Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022
  • Trend 1 - Chinese OEMs
  • Trend 2 - Regional Trade Agreements
  • Trend 3 - EVs
  • Trend 4 - ADAS Solutions
  • Trend 5 - Connectivity Services
  • Trend 6 - Diversification
  • Trend 7 - New Brands

7. New Regional Trade Treaties

  • USMCA Overview
  • Pacific Alliance Outlook
  • MERCOSUR Outlook
  • Case Study - MERCOSUR-EU Agreement

8. New Mobility Trends

  • Ride On-demand Services in Latin America
  • Car-sharing in Latin America
  • Shared Electric Scooters in Latin America
  • Bike-sharing in Latin America

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Local Production of EV Components
  • SUV Interest
  • Electrified Vehicle Offers

10. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v63efa

