The market is expected to grow by 7.6%
With 4.4 million units sold, the LATAM passenger vehicle market grew by 11.7% in 2021. The Chilean market had the biggest growth in the region, selling 60.6% more units than in 2020, going from 258.8 million units to 415.6 million units in a year.
The Brazilian market, the biggest in the region, still has not reached pre-pandemic numbers. Chinese OEMs are slowly gaining their own space in the regional market.
Estimates show that Uruguay will be the strongest, with a projected growth of 22.9%, followed by Mexico with an estimated growth of 12.3% and Ecuador with 9.7%. Some trends analyzed in the study are the rise of Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market and EVs in the region.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the Latin American light vehicles market, and what is its forecast for 2022?
- How is the region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which are the key disruptive trends impacting the regional market?
- Which are the growth opportunities to be capitalized on?
- What is the status of EVs and Chinese OEMs in the LATAM market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- LATAM Automotive Highlights, 2021
- Pandemic-Related Challenges for the LATAM Automotive Industry
- 2021 Automotive, Actuals vs. Forecast
- LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade
- Regional Snapshot
- Automotive Quarterly Snapshot
- Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022
- Top Automotive Predictions for LATAM, 2022
2. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Automotive/Connected Car Industry
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
- 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction
3. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on LATAM Automotive
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope
- Segmentation
- LATAM Automotive Sales in the Last Decade
- Regional Snapshot
- LATAM Automotive Sales by Country
- LATAM Automotive Quarterly Snapshot (Impact of COVID-19)
- LATAM Automotive Sales by Country
- Penetration Rate by Segment
5. Regional Analysis
- Argentina - Quarterly
- Argentina - Sales Forecast
- Argentina - 2022 Predictions
- Brazil - Quarterly
- Brazil - Sales Forecast
- Brazil - 2022 Predictions
- Chile - Quarterly
- Chile - Sales Forecast
- Chile - 2022 Predictions
- Colombia - Quarterly
- Colombia - Sales Forecast
- Colombia - 2022 Predictions
- Ecuador - Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Ecuador - Sales Forecast
- Ecuador - 2022
- Mexico - Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Mexico - Sales Forecast
- Mexico - 2022 Predictions
- Paraguay - Quarterly Sales Analysis
- Paraguay - Sales Forecast
- Paraguay - 2022
- Peru - Quarterly
- Peru - Sales
- Peru - 2022 Predictions
- Puerto Sales Analysis
- Puerto Forecast
- Puerto Rico - 2022 Predictions
- Uruguay - Quarterly
- Uruguay - Sales
- Uruguay - 2022 Predictions
6. Trend Analysis
- Key Transformative Factors in LATAM, 2022
- Trend 1 - Chinese OEMs
- Trend 2 - Regional Trade Agreements
- Trend 3 - EVs
- Trend 4 - ADAS Solutions
- Trend 5 - Connectivity Services
- Trend 6 - Diversification
- Trend 7 - New Brands
7. New Regional Trade Treaties
- USMCA Overview
- Pacific Alliance Outlook
- MERCOSUR Outlook
- Case Study - MERCOSUR-EU Agreement
8. New Mobility Trends
- Ride On-demand Services in Latin America
- Car-sharing in Latin America
- Shared Electric Scooters in Latin America
- Bike-sharing in Latin America
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Local Production of EV Components
- SUV Interest
- Electrified Vehicle Offers
10. Conclusion
