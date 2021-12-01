ORANGE, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cecil Atkission Toyota located in Orange, Texas, is offering a limited time-period lease offer for the 2021 Toyota RAV4. The 2021 Toyota RAV4 can be leased for $279 per month. This offer is limited to 36 months along with an initial payment of $2,999 due at signing the agreement. This offer is for the Toyota RAV4 LE trim. It is based on a 10,000 miles per year usage. The lease excludes tax, title, license, registration fees, and dealer options and charges. The Lessee will be responsible for maintenance and excess wear and tear. They will also have to pay 0.15 dollars per mile for all mileage over 10,000 miles per year. ToyotaCare will cover normal factory scheduled service for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.
Other than the lease option, the Toyota RAV4 can also be financed at a special rate of 1.9 percent for 72 months. This offer will be available only for qualified buyers. No down payment is required if the customer is qualified to obtain this offer. For those who do not qualify for the offer, the amount and percentage of any down payment vary with the customer's credit qualifications. Interested customers can visit Cecil Atkission Toyota located at 2500 IH-10 West, Orange, Texas. They can also contact the dealership on 833-378-1225 or visit their website for more information - https://www.ceciltoyota.com/new-car-incentives-and-rebates-orange-tx?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2021nov30
