BAY SHORE, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers interested in the 2022 Honda HR-V Sport AWD and residing in and around Bay Shore, New York, can visit the Atlantic Honda dealership to explore the special financing deal. As per the offer, customers are required to pay a lease of $299 per month for up to 39 months. The money-saving offer is valid till 3rd January 2022. As it is a time-limited offer, Honda enthusiasts interested in the crossover SUV are urged to contact the dealership at the earliest.
The 2022 Honda HR-V Sport AWD is a subcompact crossover SUV with a spacious interior and stylish exterior. Some of the features offered on the SUV are automatic transmission and air conditioning. It is an ideal pick for city dwellers looking for an impressive SUV. For more information on the offer, interested buyers can visit the dealership's website.
Atlantic Honda is located at 1375 Sunshine Hwy., Bay Shore, New York 11706. Clients who want to learn more about the SUV and the financing offer can contact the sales team at the dealership by phone, 631-892-7266 or visit the dealership in person.
