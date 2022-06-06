Lemon Larry is a free online service that helps consumers that have purchased a lemon truck or car find experienced lemon law attorneys near them.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lemon Larry is now available to consumers in the greater San Francisco, California, area. This helpful online service helps to connect them to an experienced lemon law attorney after purchasing a car that may qualify as a lemon. The assistance Lemon Larry offers is very valuable, as most consumers are confused about what actually constitutes a lemon. Lemon Larry educates consumers and provides a simple, free, online pre-qualification process to help determine if the vehicle they purchased may be a lemon. If the vehicle qualifies, a referral is made to a lawyer who specializes in this area for further discussion and review of the potential case. These attorneys are experienced with California lemon laws and understand how to file a claim under these laws. This legal assistance could result in the manufacturer providing either a reimbursement or a replacement vehicle. One of the benefits of lemon laws is that the attorney's fees are paid by the manufacturer if the vehicle is determined to be a lemon.
Generally, the lemon law covers new vehicles with serious defects/malfunctions for a certain amount of time or mileage. If your vehicle can't be fixed after a reasonable number of repair attempts by the manufacturer or its authorized dealer, you'll likely be entitled to a replacement vehicle of equal value or a total refund. Specifically, California lemon laws apply to vehicles that are purchased from a vehicle manufacturer or authorized dealership that show continual mechanical failings, even after repairs have been made on the vehicle. In order to be protected under the law, the vehicle must meet eligibility requirements, meet the definition of a lemon and the manufacturer must be allowed to make a reasonable amount of attempts to repair the vehicle. The lemon law can be applied to used vehicles if it is still under the manufacturer's warranty when the attempts to make repairs were made during that period. Lemon Larry's simple, 2-minute, online screening process can help consumers determine whether they might qualify. If they do, they can easily speak to a top lemon law attorney who will provide legal assistance.
"We are looking forward to helping residents of San Francisco, California. They can now utilize our service so their lemon vehicle problems get handled quickly by an experienced lemon law attorney, at no out-of-pocket cost to them," says Joel Geffen, co-founder of Lemon Larry.
More about Lemon Larry:
Lemon Larry is not a law firm. It is strictly a referral service to match consumers with lemon law attorneys who are familiar with lemon law claim cases. They do not endorse any particular lawyer or law firm. Lemon Larry receives compensation based on leads generated from its website and advertising. For more information about Lemon Larry, please call (833)505-3666, email help@lemonlarry.com or visit http://www.lemonlarry.com.
