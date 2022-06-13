Customers looking to buy an SUV should check out the 2022 Toyota Corolla at Lexington Toyota.

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The inventory at Lexington Toyota houses over three models of the 2022 Toyota Corolla, priced at a starting MSRP of $20,425 and is powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve with Valvematic technology. Producing 139 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and a torque of 126 pound-feet at 3,900 rpm, the 2022 Toyota Corolla has a front-wheel drivetrain and a Unitized body.

Available in the trim levels: L, LE, SE, SE Nightshade Edition, SE Apex Edition, XLE, XSE, XSE Apex Edition, and Hybrid LE, the 2022 Toyota Corolla possesses a plethora of interior and exterior features that set it apart from its competitors. The Toyota Corolla also comes equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.0, which features elements like lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, and road sign assist.

Customers interested in purchasing a 2022 Toyota Corolla should check out the dealership website at http://www.lexingtontoyota.com for more details regarding the features of the Toyota Corolla. They can also schedule a test drive on the same platform.

Prospective buyers can also drive by the dealership located at 409 Massachusetts Avenue Lexington in Massachusetts 02420. Call 781-861-7400 for further assistance.

