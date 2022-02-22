LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ardent Toyota fans have all the reasons to rejoice as Lexington Toyota in Lexington, Massachusetts, has welcomed the 2022 Toyota Tundra to its dealership. The Toyota Tundra has enjoyed a long-standing reputation as one of the most robust full-size trucks in the automotive industry and comes with a laundry list of features. Interested shoppers are advised to head over to the dealership's official website to find more details about this spectacular truck.
Toyota has endowed the Tundra with a much-needed design overhaul for the 2022 model year, which is expected to increase the sales of the truck. One of the more notable features of the 2022 Tundra is that this is the only full-size pickup truck on the market that does not come with a V-8 engine. However, its twin-turbo, V-6 engine comes in three potencies and helps the truck deliver a terrific performance. Other key enhancements of the 2022 Toyota Tundra include a new rear suspension, enhanced interior design, and an overhauled frame.
Additionally, the 2022 Tundra is also capable of towing up to 12,000 pounds, which is not exactly class-leading but shall suffice the towing needs of most truck owners. A reinforced composite bed also comes as standard and lends to the overall strength and capabilities of this spectacular truck.
Interested customers are advised to check the inventory of the dealership for the availability of the trims of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Lexington Toyota is located at 409 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, Massachusetts 02420. Those looking for more information on the Tundra can dial 781-325-8558 to reach out to the dealership's sales team.
