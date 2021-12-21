PHOENIX, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The December To Remember Sales Event has arrived at Earnhardt Lexus in Phoenix and well-qualified luxury car shoppers can save on many of their favorite Lexus vehicles this month. Potential buyers who wish to save on their favorite models this holiday season will discover incredible lease and finance incentives that can be applied to popular models like the Lexus RX, Lexus NX, Lexus ES and Lexus IS.
Phoenix-area car buyers who wish to save on Lexus vehicles this holiday season must be approved by Lexus Financial Services. Families who are interested in the three-row 2022 Lexus RX or the next-generation 2022 Lexus NX may be eligible for low interest finance rates. Select Lexus RX and Lexus RX Hybrid models are available with a 1.9% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 60 months – a holiday sales incentive available until Jan. 3. The budget-minded 2021 Lexus NX is available at Earnhardt Lexus this holiday season with 0.9% APR for 60 months and the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX is available with 2.49% APR for 60 months. Lease incentives include up to $2,500 Lexus Lease Cash for select models.
Local drivers who are interested in a Lexus luxury sedan may be drawn to the 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan or the 2022 Lexus IS compact sedan at Earnhardt Lexus. Luxury car shoppers who opt for the 2022 Lexus ES can finance select models with 1.9% APR for 60 months with up to $1,500 Lexus Lease Cash. Those individuals who have fallen in love with the athletic 2022 Lexus IS can finance select styles with 2.49% APR for 60 months for the Lexus December To Remember Sales Event.
Individuals who would like to learn more about the savings available during the December To Remember Sales Event at Earnhardt Lexus can visit the dealership online at http://www.earnhardtlexus.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 480-990-7000 or by visiting the dealership showroom in person at 800 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ.
Media Contact
Earnhardt Marketing, Earnhardt Lexus, 480-990-7000, press@earnhardt.com
SOURCE Earnhardt Lexus