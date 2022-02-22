CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toycen Ford made the decision to expand in order to better serve customers throughout the region. Customers in these locations can expect quality vehicle services provided by factory trained technicians. Services include general vehicle maintenance, oil, tire, and brake services, and general repair services, all at a competitive price.
Besides general services and maintenance, Toycen Ford also carries a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. Customers can browse the extensive fleet of Ford vehicles and speak to Toycen Ford's sales team for more information on test drives, trade-ins, and purchasing options.
Toycen Ford is owned and operated by the Toycen family. For 70 years the Toycen Family has been serving the Chippewa Valley, helping friends and neighbors buy their dream vehicle or maintain their current one. With the expansion of their services to surrounding areas, the Toycen family is excited for what the next 70 years will bring.
Toycen Ford is a full service Ford dealership located in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Toycen Ford carries a top notch selection of brand new vehicles as well as an extensive inventory of pre-owned vehicles. Toycen Ford is committed to providing quality customer service throughout the region, ensuring expert finance, service, and parts centers in house. Contact Toycen Ford by phone at (888)-306-8814 or through their website and connect with Toycen Ford on Facebook.
Craig Toycen, Toycen Ford, (888)-306-8814, craigt@toycenford.com
