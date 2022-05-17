Drivers of Winchester, VA, can now take advantage of CMA's 'Love it or Leave it' event at CMA Hyundai of Winchester
WINCHESTER, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Love it or Leave it event is currently running at CMA's Hyundai of Winchester. This event gives used car buyers two opportunities: three days return and a thirty-day exchange guarantee on used vehicle purchase. Interested customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's online inventory and browse used vehicles.
Three-Day Return: Individuals purchasing any pre-owned vehicle from the dealership will have the absolute right to return the purchased car to the dealership within three calendar days from delivery. The offer is limited to vehicles with a maximum mileage of 250 miles, and they must be returned to the dealership in the same condition as they were at the time of delivery. In the event of a trade-in being involved with the sale, the customer's trade will be returned as it was during the sale. Furthermore, the dealership will return any amount paid by the customer in the consummation of the sale.
Thirty-Day Exchange Guarantee: The Love it or Leave it program offers the right to exchange to the customer who purchases a used, pre-owned vehicle from the dealership. The customers will receive full credit for the amount paid while purchasing the vehicle if it is returned within 30 calendar days of the sale and before the car has accumulated 750 miles.
Drivers interested in this event can get more information at the dealership's website or by calling at 855-463-5530. Customers can also visit the dealership at 2934 Valley Avenue, Winchester, Virginia.
