WINCHESTER, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carter Meyers Hyundai of Winchester is a Hyundai dealership in the city of Winchester, Virginia. They are currently running a number of special offers. The APR financing discount offers and the HMF bonus cash are two examples.

A 3.5 percent APR for 60 months is available on the new Hyundai Santa Fe for 2022, along with a $500 Hyundai Motor Finance bonus cash. A 3.5 percent APR for 60 months and a $1000 bonus cash offer are also available on the 2022 Hyundai Elantra. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, on the other hand, includes a $500 HMF cash incentive and a 60-month 3.5 percent APR. Finally, the Hyundai Sonata 2022 is available with a 3.5 percent APR for 60 months and a $1000 HMF bonus cash.

This offer is only valid at the Carter Meyers Hyundai dealership, according to the dealership website, and it cannot be combined with any other promotion. It's a one-time offer that'll end on January 3rd, 2022. As a result, folks in the neighborhood who are interested are invited to visit the dealership as soon as feasible.

Customers can learn more about this offer by visiting the dealership's website. To learn more about the terms and limitations of this offer, call the dealership's sales department at 855-463-5530. CMA Hyundai is located at 2934 Valley Ave., Winchester, VA. The dealership is open for business Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

