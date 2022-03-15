CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maaco, North America's body shop and a leader in the $38 billion automotive paint and collision industry, celebrates St. Patrick's Day with football star, DeMarvion Overshown.
Maaco New Braunfels helped DeMarvion Overshown, a linebacker for the Texas Longhorns, transform his 2017 Chevy Silverado into a mean green machine this St. Patrick's Day. Overshown, who affectionately refers to his truck as, 'Lizzie,' entrusted his ride with Texas' expert in automotive paint.
"We want every customer that comes through our door to be thrilled with their results and we work tirelessly to provide our customers exactly what they were looking for," says Stan Piernick, owner, Maaco New Braunfels. "We had to source out this custom green just for DeMarvion, but we're proud of the results and excited to see this truck on our Texas roads."
A Texas native, Overshown became a breakout star in 2020, with 60 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Since then, he has continued to grow in his career, cementing his position as a defensive leader for the Longhorns.
"We were honored to help DeMarvion transform his truck, because he has an affinity for cars and takes a great deal of care with his," continues Piernick. "DeMarvion was a pleasure to serve, and I can't wait to cheer him on for the 2022 season!"
Maaco has built a lasting reputation over the past 50 years, through its commitment to making the auto paint and collision repair experience easy through affordable prices and reliable services. Visit Maaco.com for more information.
Media Contact
Melissa Kwiatkowski, Maaco, 4164550338, melissa.kwiatkowski@drivenbrands.com
SOURCE Maaco