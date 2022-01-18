CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new WORX Nitro 20V ½ in. Brushless Impact Wrench is a compact, lightweight powerhouse. This brushless impact wrench busts loose and tightens stubborn nuts, bolts and lugs, and it's not limited to automotive use.
Changing a flat tire on the side of the road is no picnic, but having the right tools at hand makes all the difference in the world. Instead of muscling lug nuts with a lug wrench, consider the new WORX Nitro 20V ½ in. Brushless Impact Wrench. It applies the necessary torque to break free, spin or tighten lug nuts in no time at all.
The cordless impact wrench is equipped with a Nitro brushless motor for enhanced output, performance and dependability. The maintenance-free, brushless motor runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors with brushes. In fact, the motor runs 50 percent longer, providing 25 percent more power than a brushed motor resulting in smooth, reliable operation and extended tool life.
The impact wrench provides three no-load speeds of 0-1300/2000 and 2900 rpm. The tool's impact rate is 0-2000/3200 and it delivers 3600 impacts-per-minute (ipm). The tool's maximum torque is 2664 in.-lbs. Speed, impact and torque ranges are selected through the wrench's digital keypad. Pressing the keypad advances the tool's torque from low (1), to medium (2), and high (3). The fourth keypad is for driving screws with a screw icon ID.
The variable-speed trigger provides complete control of fastening applications. Auto stop is a feature that's activated in reverse when in the 3rd speed range. It automatically stops the tool's rotation once the bolt is loosened.
"Having a tool like this at your disposal is empowering," said Angel Rebollar, WORX Product Manager. "In addition to removing and tightening lug nuts, it handles many ratchet and socket jobs, and also performs building tasks such as driving 3 in. lag screws when building decks.
For the shade tree mechanic, a cordless impact wrench without a compressor and air hose in tow makes removing lugs for tire rotation or replacement easier to manage. The same applies to a myriad of other jobs, such as removing skid plate and cross member nuts and bolts, leaf spring U-bolt nuts, and more.
A cordless impact wrench also can be a real asset when off-roading in the back country, hauling a boat and trailer to the lake, or on a family road trip. For those living in snow country, the impact wrench makes changing to snow tires easier.
By using a combination of shallow and deep impact sockets, lug nut sockets and adapters, the ½ in. impact wrench provides a way to remove stubborn or rusted nuts, bolts and lugs in any number of applications. For vehicles with specific tire torque settings, a torque wrench can be used for calibration.
Weighing 3.4 lbs. (with battery), the lightweight and compact impact wrench has a short headstock with a ½ in. friction fit anvil for quick socket changes. The tool's compact size allows easy access into limited clearance areas. There's comfortable overmold on the handle for a steady grip. An LED light illuminates the work area and stays on for an additional 20 seconds once the trigger is released.
The Nitro 20V, ½ in. impact wrench includes one 20V Max Lithium 2.0Ah battery with a digital charge level indicator, one-hour 2-amp charger, belt clip and carrying bag. The 20V battery is compatible with more than 75 other WORX DIY, lawn and garden and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience. WORX provides a three-year limited warranty once the impact wrench is registered.
The WORX Nitro 20V ½ in., Brushless Impact Wrench (WX272L, $159.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Lowes, The Home Depot and Amazon. A bare tool version (WX272L.9, $99.99) minus the battery and charger also is available.
