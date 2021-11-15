NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Cars Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the luxury cars market between 2019 and 2024 is 66.67 thousand units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Speak to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rising demand for luxury SUVs and the launch of electric luxury car models are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as an increase in tax on luxury cars will challenge market growth.
The luxury cars market report is segmented by product (executive luxury cars and super luxury cars) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for luxury cars in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- AB Volvo
- Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd.
- BMW AG
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Daimler AG
Luxury Cars Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%
Market growth 2020-2024
66.67 thousand units
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.33
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 52%
Key consumer countries
The US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Volvo, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
