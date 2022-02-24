CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maaco, North America's body shop and a leader in the $38 billion automotive paint and collision industry, celebrates extraordinary performance with the highest system sales in Maaco's 49-year history.
Maaco re-established itself as a leader in retail auto body paint and repairs through its outstanding performance in 2021. With a dedicated network of owners, new retail strategies through its online estimator tool and customer relationship management system, as well as a new brand campaign, this franchise family is proud to jump into its 50th anniversary year on a high note.
"Our brand health is better than ever, meaning we have the right franchise family in our system, who are committed to their customers and their repair quality," says Chris Dawson, president, Maaco. "While our achievements in 2021 are nothing short of remarkable, we have already hit the ground running in 2022. This year marks our 50th anniversary and we are committed to holding our top spot as true leaders in auto body paint and repair."
As the collision repair industry experiences record-levels of cars to the door, Maaco understands the importance of keeping customer satisfaction and repair quality as top priorities. Investing heavily in field operational support as well as education and training, the brand maintains its impressive service levels alongside an increase in volume.
"We want our communities to continue to choose Maaco and we work hard to support our franchise family, so they have the resources to surpass customer expectations," continues Dawson. "It has been rewarding to see new generations of consumers be introduced to this legacy brand and we look forward to continuing doing what we love for another 50 years."
Maaco is always looking for new operators that strive for excellence as independent business owners. For more information about joining the Maaco family, visit MaacoFranchise.com to learn more about franchise opportunities.
###
About Maaco
Maaco is North America's body shop, with 50 years of experience in providing affordable auto body repair and car painting. Maaco, with more than 400 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States and Canada, has been named a top automotive franchise numerous times by Entrepreneur Magazine in its Annual Franchise 500 ranking and Franchise Times' list of Top 400 franchises. Maaco is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information about Maaco, visit Maaco.com.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,400 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales.
Media Contact
Melissa Kwiatkowski, Maaco, 4164550338, melissa.kwiatkowski@drivenbrands.com
SOURCE Maaco