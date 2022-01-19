CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maaco, North America's body shop and a leader in the $38 billion automotive paint and collision industry, is celebrating its 50th year of business on the heels of a record-breaking year.
Founded in 1972 by Anthony Martino, Maaco began its operations with a pilot location in Wilmington, Delaware. In less than five years, Maaco quickly grew to nearly 200 franchised locations, a testament to its powerful business model.
"With our loyal customers, our dedicated network of owners, and our time-honored brand name, Maaco has proven that we can stand the test of time," says Chris Dawson, president, Maaco. "Like many businesses, the pandemic forced us to reexamine our operations and breathe new life into our business. This fresh perspective positioned us for a record-breaking 2021. Now Maaco is better than ever as we head into our milestone anniversary celebration."
Longtime franchise owners, Robert and Shirley Shriver, opened their Akron, Ohio Maaco facility in 1989. To this day, the husband-and-wife duo continues to be deeply engaged in the brand's growth, with Shirley Shriver currently serving as chair for Maaco's franchisee advisory council and Robert introducing potential new owners to the Maaco franchise model.
"Our journey with Maaco has flown by and we cannot believe we are here celebrating the brand's 50th anniversary," comments Robert and Shirley Shriver. "We feel fortunate for the lifelong friends we have made through the years, whether it's other Maaco owners across the country, industry vendors, or neighboring businesses in our community. We've been able to grow a profitable business that provides financial stability while building a network we can count on at every turn."
Through the years, Maaco has repaired more than 20 million vehicles, expanded its operations into Canada and built a lasting reputation for quality repairs at an incredible value. The brand's unmistakable catchphrase, "Uh-Oh! Better Get Maaco," caught the attention of Americans across the country when it launched in 1981 and has proven it has lasting power – even today.
"While we've already accomplished so much, it feels like we're just getting started," say the Shrivers. "As we take this time to honor our roots, we know there are some massive opportunities ahead of us and we are excited to be a part of it."
Maaco will commemorate it's half a century of success throughout the year – from customer appreciation initiatives to commemorative giveaways.
"There is no other operator that can provide the quality of work we do, for the value that we offer on a scale of over 400 locations across North America," continues Dawson. "Our exceptional network of franchisees is what makes this all possible and I am absolutely honored to be leading this incredible brand for its 50th anniversary year."
