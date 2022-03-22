CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maaco, North America's body shop and a leader in the $38 billion automotive paint and collision industry, celebrates its outstanding achievement as it takes home 10 awards for the 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards.
In 2021, Maaco launched its national integrated advertising campaign, 'The Upside of Uh-Ohs,' developed in partnership with Mythic, a full-service agency in Charlotte, NC. The campaign kicks off with a musically driven TV spot, directed by Grammy award-winner Joseph Kahn, that refreshes the iconic brand tagline, 'Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco.' The creative campaign is rooted in Maaco's 50-year reputation as the one to call whenever it's time for a fresh paint job or when life inevitably brings its dents, dings, and scratches.
"Maaco owners across North America have driven our brand's reliable reputation because of their ability to relieve the inevitable stress that comes from automotive damage," says Hannah Whitesides, vice president of marketing, Maaco. "This campaign pays homage to our beginnings, and we are thrilled that it was lauded by the renowned American Advertising Federation."
The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition. The mission of the Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. At the American Advertising Awards in Charlotte, Maaco's "The Upside of Uh-Ohs" campaign took home the following accolades:
Elements of Advertising
- Gold in Film & Video with CGI for Brand Anthem
- Gold in Sound with Music with Lyrics – Brand Anthem
- Silver in Copywriting for Brand Anthem
- Silver in Film & Video with Cinematography – Brand Anthem
- Silver in Film & Video with Video Editing for Brand Anthem
Film, Video & Sound
- Silver in Regional/National Radio Commercial :30 Seconds or More
- Silver in Regional/National Television Commercial – Paint Video
- Silver in Regional/National Television Commercial – Collision Video
- Silver in Regional/National Television Commercial – Brand Anthem
- Silver in Regional/National Television Commercial Campaign for Brand Anthem
"This project was a labor of love as we wanted to do both our brand and franchise family justice in all the materials we developed," continues Whitesides. "This year's Awards saw over 300 entries, the most since 2015, so we're deeply honored that we took home multiple awards amongst some of the industry's best."
Maaco has built a lasting reputation over the past 50 years, through its commitment to making the auto paint and collision repair experience easy through affordable prices and reliable services. Visit Maaco.com for more information.
About Maaco
Maaco is North America's body shop, with 50 years of experience in providing affordable auto body repair and car painting. Maaco, with more than 400 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States and Canada, has been named a top automotive franchise numerous times by Entrepreneur Magazine in its Annual Franchise 500 ranking and Franchise Times' list of Top 400 franchises. Maaco is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information about Maaco, visit Maaco.com.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,400 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales.
About Mythic
Mythic is a full-service ad agency in Charlotte, NC. Mythic, an Adweek Fastest Growing agency, thrives on helping brands Be More by discovering and unlocking their untapped potential and developing customized creative solutions tailored to the needs and goals of each individual client. Mythic is proud to be a key agency partner with Driven Brands for over seven years.
Media Contact
Melissa Kwiatkowski, Maaco, 416-455-0338, melissa.kwiatkowski@drivenbrands.com
SOURCE Maaco