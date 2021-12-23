MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mac Volkswagen in McMinnville, Oregon, has welcomed the 2022 Volkswagen Passat. The dealership, which houses a plethora of new and preowned Volkswagen models, has stocked up on the 2022 Volkswagen Passat 2.0T SE and Passat 2.0T R-Line. Interested shoppers can check Mac Volkswagen's website and have a look at the new Passat inventory.
The 2022 Volkswagen Passat offers a seamless and comfortable ride to its occupants and has enough interior room. It also has impressive cargo space for those who do not travel light. With an Inline four-cylinder engine that produces 174 horsepower, the 2022 Volkswagen Passat delivers a terrific performance on the road. Though the new Passat is not as flashy and opulent as the other sedans on the market, it has some of the best performance and technology features that make it one of the best sedans.
Mac Volkswagen also has a few lucrative incentives on the 2022 Volkswagen Passat for its shoppers. The offer of 1.9% APR for 60 months allows highly qualified customers to purchase any new or unused 2022 Passat models through the Volkswagen Credit scheme. However, it is essential to note that not all customers are eligible for the offer. Also, the offer expires on January 3, 2022. Therefore, customers might want to check the dealership's website for more details.
Mac Volkswagen is located at 1920 NE Hwy 99W, McMinnville, Oregon 97128. Interested shoppers could visit the dealership for an immersive experience with the new Passat or dial (877) 721-5794 for more information on the same.
