MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mac Volkswagen in McMinnville, Oregon, has revealed their new offer on tire store price match guarantee. The dealership is home to an array of new and used Volkswagen models and offers convenient service specials. To receive the price match, the customer must purchase tires that meet the vehicle's Owner's Manual specifications through Volkswagen Tire Store. The representatives of Mac Volkswagen shall present a lower printed competitor pre-tax price quote for identical tires dated within 30 days of the customer's tire purchase.
If a customer finds a lower price within 30 days, the difference is refunded. Competitor price quote must be from a competitor with a retail location within 50 miles of the dealership location. Resident customers may want to look into the offer's details before proceeding further. Details of the Volkswagen Tire Store Purchase Guarantee offer are provided below for better insight.
The offer gives eligible tires purchased at the participating VW dealership to add the 24-Month Road Hazard Coverage protection. 100% coverage for the first year and 50% coverage for the second year are included in the coverage protection. The buyers must note that the offer applies to and is valid for the participating Volkswagen dealers only.
However, the offer is not available on competitor quotes where rebates, clearance, closeout, promotional, or special prices are included in pricing. The road hazard protection coverage expires 24 months from the date of replacement tire purchase. It is important to note that only the VW original equipment tires, alternative tires, winter tires, and wheel and tire packages are eligible for participation. The offer expires on December 12, 2022. Customers can check Mac Volkswagen's website for more information regarding the offer.
