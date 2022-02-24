DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) and its National Board of Directors announced a new chairman, vice-chair, and four new board members for the 2022-2024 term.
MADD's New Board Officers:
- Andrew Robinson, Chief Human Resources Officer with CKE Restaurant Holdings, will serve as National Board Chair for MADD's 13-member Board of Directors. Andrew is a restaurant and retail industry executive who brings strategic leadership driving organizational mission and values. His prior board leadership at national, corporate and community nonprofits such as Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, CKE Shining Star Foundation, and Us Helping Us, will serve MADD well. Andrew connected to the MADD mission after his sister-in-law's untimely death in a crash that was caused by a drunk driver in 2017.
- "I am humbled and inspired by the opportunity to work with my fellow board members and MADD's leadership to reach deeper into our communities with services for those impacted by this 100% preventable crime," said Andrew Robinson. "It's an exciting time to serve MADD as we bring new voices, new audiences, and greater impact to our efforts to achieve a world with zero victims."
- Matthew Bretz is the new vice-chair. Matthew is a personal injury attorney in Kansas who has seen the devastation caused by drunk drivers in the numerous cases he has handled over the years. He has served on the boards of the United Way and the Red Cross and TECH for over 10 years and has a passion for helping the community by volunteering for local and national non-profits. His work with clients who suffered life-changing trauma at the hands of drunk and drugged drivers motivates him to help prevent these tragedies and hold impaired driving offenders accountable for their actions.
MADD's New Board Members:
- Marc Benardout is a writer, producer, and director whose career in the entertainment and advertising world spans over 37 years on both sides of the Atlantic. A creative entrepreneur, rainmaker, and strategist, Marc has lived in Los Angeles since 1997 when he left his native home in London, England for the sunnier shores of California for his 'American Dream'. Unfortunately, that dream scenario became a nightmare when on the night of August 1, 2019, his beautifully talented 24-year-old son Noah was killed instantly by a speeding drunk driver, as Noah waited as a pedestrian to cross Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.
- Erika Bennett has sparked conversation, shaped opinion, and driven results for some of the world's most prestigious entertainment and consumer brands through insights-driven campaigns that have created meaningful and mutually beneficial brand/consumer relationships. Erika currently serves as Instagram's Global Culture and Community Marketing lead. She drives the development and growth of a new department at Instagram that is designed to activate, enable, and amplify emerging culture on the platform by amplifying underrepresented communities. Before joining Instagram, Erika served as Global Head of Entertainment, Education, and Diversity Creator Marketing for YouTube where she oversaw YouTube's creator marketing programs in the entertainment, education, and diversity and inclusion verticals.
- Iesha Berry is a member of Slalom's Global People Leadership Team, where she serves as the Chief Inclusion Diversity and Equity Officer. With over 20 years of global experience in Inclusion Diversity and Equity (ID&E) across various companies and industries, including Bank of America, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Prudential Financial, Iesha leads ID&E as a business imperative and is also responsible for stewarding Slalom's efforts in the sustainability and social impact areas. She is a proud native of Chicago, Illinois, and holds dear her role as a wife and mother of three daughters.
- Sophia Toh is a Leadership Coach and Business Consultant. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Illuminate U Coaching and Consulting, LLC. Sophia is a Certified Management Accountant, Certified Finance Manager, and certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis. She also earned her Executive Certificate in Diversity & Inclusion from Cornell University and is currently working on her Nonprofit Leadership executive certificate at Harvard Kennedy School. She is affiliated with the National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP), serving on the leadership team currently in the capacity of interim Chief Financial Officer.
To read the full bios of MADD's National Board of Directors, please visit https://www.madd.org/about-us/leadership/.
