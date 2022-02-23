LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how useful are car insurance discounts.
In order to keep their car insurance coverage active, drivers need to pay their premium bills on time. Some drivers may struggle with their payments, but protecting their assets against any harm is recommended. To save money on car insurance, drivers can try to obtain as many discounts they can from their insurers.
The benefits of car insurance discounts are the following:
- They help drivers save money. Not everyone can appreciate discounts at their true value. For some, even a small 3-5% discount Is valuable and can help them save hundreds of dollars each year. Car insurance companies are offering discounts that can be as small as 2-3% to quite generous discounts that can be as large as 30-40%. Policyholders should do research and identify all the discounts they are eligible for at their insurers. The more discounts they apply, the more they can save on their insurance. Insurers are known for offering large discounts for good drivers, good students, installed safety and anti-theft devices, and bundled policies.
- Discounts are under the driver's control. They are one of the few factors that influence car insurance rates and are under the driver's control. It depends on each policyholder to strive to obtain car insurance discounts. Also, obtaining discounts can help policyholders manage their expenses and at the same time, they can help them avoid the high-risk driver status.
- Discounts cover a multitude of aspects. Insurance companies are offering multiple discounts for various reasons. Drivers can have access to various discounts after they fulfilled a series of prerequisites. For example, drivers can get a loyalty discount for staying with the same insurer for several years, or they can get a low-mileage discount if they drive fewer miles than a certain limit. For other discounts, drivers need to have a good credit score or they need to be claim-free for several years.
