LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For many drivers, car insurance is an expensive investment. Any mistake can be costly and the policyholder can end up wasting hundreds, or even thousands of dollars each year.
Drivers should avoid doing the following major car insurance mistakes:
- Choosing a high deductible. As long as a driver can afford to pay it, it is good to have a high deductible. Many drivers that want to pay lower car insurance rates are choosing higher deductibles. However, raising the deductible may not make a major difference depending on the policyholder's driving record and type of vehicle. Drivers that have bad driving records won't save that much on their premiums if they choose a higher deductible.
- Sacrificing coverage for lower premiums. There are many insurers that brag they offer the lowest insurance prices. That doesn't mean they are the best companies or they offer the best services. A cheap policy is not always equal to a quality product. Drivers should ensure they are not purchasing just the minimum required coverage in order to save a few bucks. Drivers who select to carry just the lowest limits required by law, are putting themselves at risk. Drivers are recommended to carry enough coverage to protect the value of their cars and assets.
- Not buying Uninsured/Underinsured motorist coverage. Uninsured drivers are putting honest drivers at risk every day. In case of an accident, the uninsured driver does not have the liability coverage to pay for the medical bills or property damage coverage to pay for the damage they have done.
- Not checking the provider. Before purchasing coverage from a company, drivers should check the company's financial solvency. By doing so, drivers will avoid signing an insurance deal with a company that doesn't pay reimbursements.
