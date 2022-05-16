DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "10 Biggest Tech Companies Disrupting Autonomous Driving" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world's biggest Tech Companies, including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, together with Chinese Majors Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei and others, are expanding their presence in the automotive industry to monetize the capability gap of existing Tier-1s in Software, AI, and data needed for Autonomous Mobility. They are also supporting the digitalization transformation of major carmakers and suppliers.
As the value creation in Mobility shifts from hardware to software, this expansion threatens major Tier-1 Suppliers Bosch, Continental and others, who still maintain the lion's share in the radars and cameras for ADAS, but need to transform quickly to the needs of Autonomous Mobility to maintain their position in the market.
This report examines the capabilities of the 10 biggest Tech Companies in Autonomous Driving and their potential to capture share in rising new business models in Autonomous Mobility.
Tech Companies are building capabilities to become the new, core Suppliers of Autonomous Driving
- Alibaba - the Chinese e-commerce giant - has formed an EV joint venture with SAIC, while Didi Chuxing - the Chinese ride-hailing provider - has partnered with automaker BYD in D1 development - an electric vehicle specifically designed for ride-hailing services. Cooperation between carmakers, high-tech companies and telecommunications service providers has spawned a number of startups, which have already offered experimental services in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha and Hunan.
- Baidu expects to supply self-driving system Apollo to 1 million cars in 3-5 years
- Huawei has recently launched new products in Autonomous Driving focusing on ADAS sensors (4D imaging radar), HMI (AR-HUD) during their product launch titled 'Focused Innovation for Intelligent Vehicles'.
- Samsung Electronics will work together with Tesla to develop chips for their next-gen HW 4.0 for autonomous driving
The report identifies a number of opportunities for Tech Companies to enter or disrupt the existing supply chain:
- Next-gen Perception Hardware for Autonomous Driving: imaging radars, advanced cameras and lidar for L3-5 Autonomous Driving
- Software: chips for Autonomous Driving
- AI: From AI for AD to AI for HMI such as in-car AI assistants
- Data-based Mobility Business models such as in-car e-commerce
- Connectivity: 5G, Connected Infrastructure and Smart Cities
- Autonomous Shared Mobility: AMoD / robotaxis, autonomous deliveries
Key Topics Covered:
- The Competitiveness of New Tech Suppliers across Technology, Strategy and Market
- The major opportunities for Tech Giants to disrupt current Tier1s in Autonomous Driving
- New Sensors for L3-4, Supercomputers & Software are becoming new battlefronts
- Learn how new Tech Suppliers aim to monetize their expertise in AI and Software
- Amazon and Microsoft benefit from the need for Cloud-based development of ADAS
- Rising competition for new revenue pools from Robotaxis & Autonomous Deliveries
- Chinese Tech-giants bet on the smart car-hailing revolution
- Key Collaborations between New AD Tech Suppliers & Carmakers
- Key Collaborations of New Tech Suppliers in Autonomous Driving with other players
- Key Collaborations between Chinese Suppliers & Carmakers in ADAS
- Chinese ADAS Suppliers are fuelling an investment boom in autonomous & shared Mobility
- Summary of Core Competence and product portfolio of Tech Giants in Autonomous Driving
Companies Profiled:
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Apple
- Baidu
- Huawei
- Intel
- Microsoft
- Samsung
- Sony
- Tencent
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4mqzf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-opportunities-for-tech-giants-to-disrupt-current-tier1s-in-the-autonomous-driving-market-301547720.html
SOURCE Research and Markets