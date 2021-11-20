MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in Manhattan Beach, California, who wish to drive home the new Toyota Sienna can visit the Manhattan Beach Toyota. The dealership has welcomed the sought-after minivan. This family-friendly minivan is loaded with modern amenities that are ideal for city dwellers. Buyers can find details on the model research page on the dealership's website.
The 2022 Toyota Sienna is a spacious minivan that can seat up to eight individuals. In total, there are six trim levels offered on this Toyota vehicle. The base model is available at the starting MSRP of $34,560. Inside the cabin, customers can find a plethora of features designed to provide the utmost comfort and convenience to all the passengers. Some of the most noteworthy features available on the 2022 Toyota Sienna are dual power sliding doors, power/tilt slide moonroof with sunshade, leather-trimmed seats, and many more.
For more information on the 2022 Toyota Sienna, interested clients can explore Manhattan Beach Toyota's website. In case of any queries or concerns, buyers can contact the dealership by dialing (855) 995-7001 or visit the dealership in person at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Media Contact
Victor Hernandez, Manhattan Beach Toyota, 310-939-7806, vhernandez@manhattanbeachtoyota.com
SOURCE Manhattan Beach Toyota