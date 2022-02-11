MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manhattan Beach Toyota has added the 2022 Toyota Tundra to its inventory and is conducting a grand Tundra event on 20th February 2022. This event will see various giveaways, three television displays introducing the new Tundra, and video presentations showcasing the engine performance, powertrain, towing capabilities, and new technologies included in the 2022 Tundra model.
Antojitos will cater the event alongside a Taco Bar available from 11 AM to 2 PM. The first 150 participants will receive a giveaway as well.
Customers interested in the 2022 Toyota Tundra will get a chance to view the vehicle, which will be on display so that customers can experience the touch and feel of the car. More information regarding the 2022 Toyota Tundra can be found on the dealership website at http://www.manhattanbeachtoyota.com.
Customers can drop in at Manhattan Beach Toyota, 1500 N Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, on 20th February 2022 from 11 AM to 2 PM for a more detailed understanding of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. Call in at (855) 995-7001 for assistance and further clarification.
Media Contact
Victor Hernandez, Manhattan Beach Toyota, 310-939-7806, vhernandez@manhattanbeachtoyota.com
SOURCE Manhattan Beach Toyota