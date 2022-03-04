LUBBOCK, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a piece of exciting news for customers who are planning to purchase a pre-owned vehicle near the Lubbock area in Texas. Matador Motors, a used car dealership in Lubbock, Texas, is offering pre-approval for auto loans to interested parties. Regardless of the credit rating, customers can fill out an online form and submit it on the dealership's official website.

Submitting this application at Matador Motors will not impact the customer's credit score. Prospective buyers need to enter some basic information in the online form like name, address, phone number, zip code, email id and mobile number. After the application is submitted, a member of the finance team at Matador Motors will get in touch with the customer to assist with the processing of their application. All the personal data collected will be stored securely and will be shared only with affiliated third parties for possible financing options.

Drivers are encouraged to visit Matador Motors' official website or drop by in person at 214 E Hwy 62/82, Wolfforth, Texas, 79382. Customers can also reach out to the dealership staff on 806-833-7300 for any further details about the financing options.

Media Contact

Scott Bratcher, Matador Motors, 806-438-9133, sbratcher@matadormotors.com

 

SOURCE Matador Motors

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.