MARION, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mathews Hyundai in Marion, Ohio, is offering customers Hyundai Owner Assurance services. There are several amenities that fall under the purview of this program.
Buyers who have BlueLink® in their cars can avail a three-year complimentary service. Using BlueLink®, one can remote start the car, adjust the climate controls, lock doors remotely, and get access to many other important features.
With Hyundai Owner Assurance, buyers are now eligible to receive Hyundai 24/7 roadside assistance service. Hence, if one faces any mechanical issue, tire replacement or needs any other service, he or she can call the roadside assistance for help.
Customers can also take their car to the dealership for repair works. The highly-trained mechanical staff will carry out a free multi-point inspection of the vehicle and perform all the necessary maintenance and repair works so that the vehicle keeps performing smoothly. With the Owner Assurance Service, buyers will also receive a 10-year/10,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a lifetime of hybrid battery warranty as well.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.mathewseasthyundai.com/ or call the dealership at 833-331-0082.
