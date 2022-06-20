Customers near the Marion area in Ohio can now get preapproval for car loans from Mathews Hyundai.

MARION, Ohio, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a piece of splendid news for customers in Marion, Ohio, who are struggling to get approval for their auto loan applications.Mathews Hyundai, a family-owned and operated automotive dealership that has been serving this locality, is now offering online preapproval for car loans to their customers irrespective of their credit scores.

The finance specialists at Mathews Hyundai can build a comprehensive finance package for their customers owing to their partnerships with multiple financial institutions and lenders. Prospective buyers are requested to visit the dealership's official website and fill in an online credit application form to start the financing process. All the personal data collected will be kept strictly confidential and will only be used to fulfill the finance application request of the applicant.

Interested customers are encouraged to visit Mathews Hyundai located at 1793 Marion Mt. Gilead Road/ Route 95, Marion, Ohio, 43302. For any further information regarding the online preapproval process for auto loans at this dealership, drivers can reach out to their friendly and knowledgeable customer care team at 833-331-0082.

