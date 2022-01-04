IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 19,422 vehicles, a decrease of 38 percent compared to December 2021. Full year sales totaled 332,756 vehicles; an increase of 19.2 percent compared to 2020. With 27 selling days in December, compared to 28 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 35.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis. With 306 selling days in 2021, compared to 309 in 2020, the company posted an increase of 20.3 percent on a DSR basis for the year.

Despite its challenges, 2021 was a memorable year for Mazda, as the brand focused on community appreciation and achieved many milestones in the US, including:

  • The launch of the MX-30, Mazda's first battery-electric vehicle.
  • The launch of the Essential Car Care Program for teachers, which helped provide free oil changes and enhanced cleaning to thousands of educator heroes.
  • The global world premiere of the CX-50, the first vehicle to be built at Mazda's new Alabama manufacturing plant beginning in 2022.
  • For the second consecutive year, all tested Mazda vehicles earned the IIHS 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+. These vehicles include the Mazda3 Sedan and Mazda3 Hatchback, Mazda6, CX-3, CX-30 (built after September 2020), CX-5 and CX-9.
  • A leading consumer publication ranked Mazda as the second most reliable brand.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 4,706 vehicles, a decrease of 2.8 percent compared to December last year. Year-to-date sales increased 1.7 percent, with 46,901 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

Month-To-Date



Year-To-Date























December

December

YOY %

% MTD



December

December

YOY %

% MTD



2021

2020

Change

DSR



2021

2020

Change

DSR





















Mazda3

2,019

3,256

(38.0)%

(35.7)%



37,653

33,608

12.0%

13.1%

Mazda 3 Sdn

1,262

1,939

(34.9)%

(32.5)%



21,639

20,285

6.7%

7.7%

Mazda 3 HB

757

1,317

(42.5)%

(40.4)%



16,014

13,323

20.2%

21.4%





















Mazda6

542

1,687

(67.9)%

(66.7)%



16,214

16,204

0.1%

1.0%





















MX-5 Miata

211

694

(69.6)%

(68.5)%



10,547

8,807

19.8%

20.9%

MX-5 

83

255

(67.5)%

(66.2)%



4,115

3,548

16.0%

17.1%

MXR

128

439

(70.8)%

(69.8)%



6,432

5,259

22.3%

23.5%





















CX-3

0

437

(100.0)%

(100.0)%



5,100

8,510

(40.1)%

(39.5)%

CX-30

5,160

4,408

17.1%

21.4%



60,185

38,064

58.1%

59.7%

CX-5

10,419

17,954

(42.0)%

(39.8)%



168,383

146,421

15.0%

16.1%

CX-9

1,010

2,872

(64.8)%

(63.5)%



34,493

27,638

24.8%

26.0%

MX-30

61

0

-

-



181

0

-

-





















CARS

2,772

5,637

(50.8)%

(49.0)%



64,414

58,619

9.9%

11.0%

TRUCKS

16,650

25,671

(35.1)%

(32.7)%



268,342

220,633

21.6%

22.8%





















TOTAL

19,422

31,308

(38.0)%

(35.7)%



332,756

279,252

19.2%

20.3%









































*Selling Days

27

28







306

309

































 

 

