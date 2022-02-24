COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 seasons for both Porsche Carrera Cup North America and Porsche Sprint Challenge North America will have a new team in the paddock, MDK Motorsports.
Operated out of the former racing shop for Meyer Shank Racing, the Central Ohio-based MDK Motorsports team will be led by team owner and racing driver, Mark Kvamme alongside his wife and team CEO, Megan Kvamme.
Before competing in sports car racing, Kvamme previously ran a successful KTM Supercross factory team for five seasons in the two-wheel racing world. He then joined the four-wheel ranks by participating in IMSA-sanctioned series such as Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo, in addition to the top-tier IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Kvamme's resume also boasts a podium finish in the prestigious Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2017.
Additionally, as a successful investor and entrepreneur away from the racetrack, Kvamme has learned that experiences can have a profound impact on success, and he plans to bring that mindset to the operations for MDK Motorsports.
"After pursuing my passion for off-road motorcycles into the KTM Factory Supercross and Motorcross race team, I decided to pursue my own racing career in 2014. I have had the pleasure to race in almost every sports car category in the United States, and after seeing multiple teams on and off track, I have decided to take the best attributes of each team that I have raced with and create a factory level race experience for the amateur driver."
MDK Motorsports plans to enter multiple cars across the two Porsche single-make series and is also considering additional options for the upcoming year. Both series will open their 2022 season at Sebring International Raceway, with Sprint Challenge taking place first on March 12 – 13 during the World Endurance Championship (WEC) testing days, and Carrera Cup following the next weekend during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring weekend.
As a female business owner and athlete, Megan Kvamme reflects, "Mark and I decided to start a racing team that will revolutionize the historic 'gentleman racing' experience. In addition to the factory-level offerings of MDK, we look forward to welcoming women drivers and increasing engagement for women partners and family members as well."
Added Kvamme, "We've seen what the best teams around the world are doing, and we want to bring that to our drivers here in America."
