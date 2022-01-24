MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hyundai Sonata has been a favorite among car buyers for years. The good news! The latest Hyundai Sonata models are here at the Coastal Hyundai dealership. Residents of Melbourne can find all sorts of useful information about the 2022 Hyundai Sonata by visiting the dealership website.
The 2022 Hyundai Sonata is designed to be a fuel-efficient, economical and well-equipped vehicle that can be driven in any condition. It will feature a 2.5-liter Inline-4 engine, front-wheel independent suspension and 8-speed automatic transmission. This car will have an estimated 0-60 mph acceleration in about 7.3 seconds. This family sedan comes with an impressive list of features that would make a car enthusiast drool. One of these is an advanced nine-speed automatic transmission that can keep the car in its lane and it also has Lane Keep Assist, which is designed to prevent you from drifting out of your lane. Another great feature is Automatic Emergency Braking which uses sensors to detect pedestrians and other cars on the road and automatically apply the brakes when needed.
Those interested in finding out more about the 2022 Hyundai Sonata can browse the dealership's website: https://www.coastalhyundai.com/. Potential customers are encouraged to contact the dealership at 321-499-2999 or visit the showroom in person at 915 New Haven Avenue in Melbourne.
